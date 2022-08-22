The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
7-year-old boy, his mother and her boyfriend shot in Englewood, two days after 6-year-old girl shot at birthday party half a mile away

They were in a car headed west in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard about 5:45 p.m. Monday when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.

Three people were shot and wounded Aug. 22, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 7-year-old boy on his way to get food with his mother and her boyfriend was shot in the arm in Englewood Monday, just a half-mile from where a 6-year-old girl was shot at a birthday party over the weekend.

The boy’s mother and the boyfriend were also shot when a car pulled up to theirs in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a wound to the left arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

The boy’s mother, 23, was shot in the left hand and the boyfriend, 19, was hit in the left leg, officials said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Relatives at the hospital said the three were getting food when the other car came alongside. They said they had no idea what sparked the shooting.

“He’s a baby,” the boy’s aunt, Shkunna Stewart, told reporters. “It’s like there’s no regard for life. They just don’t care.”

Just two days earlier, a 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm while at a birthday party for her brother not far away in the 7200 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert came across the girl’s parents who said their daughter had been shot and they needed an escort to St. Bernard’s Hospital, according to the police report.

The parents said they saw their daughter crying as everyone ran for cover when shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. At least two cars at the scene had bullet holes, the report said.

No one has been arrested in either attack.

Both shootings occurred in the 7th police district, where murders are up 5% from last year, from 39 to 41, while shootings are down 20%, from 223 last year to 178 so far this year.

