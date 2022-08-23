The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
15-year-old boy wounded in South Shore shooting

He was shot while walking in the 1800 block of East 71st Street early Tuesday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side

The teen was shot around 6:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the right leg and left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

