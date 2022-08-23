15-year-old boy wounded in South Shore shooting

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side
The teen was shot around 6:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the right leg and left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
