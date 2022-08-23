The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Man charged with pushing CTA rider onto Blue Line tracks

The attack occurred Aug. 5 as the rider walked on the edge of the platform at the Illinois Medical District stop, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse

A Joliet man has been charged with pushing a man off a CTA Blue Line platform earlier this month.

James Stamps, 28, faces a count of aggravated battery in the Aug. 5 attack at the Medical District stop on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

The attack occurred at 7 a.m. as a rider walked along the edge of the platform, police said. He passed a man who shoved him onto the tracks, just missing the electrified third rail. Police released photos of the suspect days later.

As of mid-July, 488 attacks had been reported on the transit system — the most since 533 during the same period in 2011, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis.

