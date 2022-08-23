Man, 18, shot to death in Chatham

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.
The 18-year-old was in an alley about 4:50 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was immediately in custody and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
