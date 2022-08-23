The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Man found stabbed on Mag Mile after dispute in River North

After alerting officers of his injury, police said, he was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed to death Aug. 23, 2022, in River North.

Sun-Times file photo

Police found a man on the Magnificent Mile that was stabbed Tuesday night during a dispute in River North.

About 7:45 p.m., the 36-year-old was in the 100 block of West Ohio Street when he got into a “physical altercation” with another person, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a laceration to the neck.

He traveled about five blocks east to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, where he alerted officers of his injury, police said. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

