Man dies after he is stabbed in River North and drives five blocks to Mag Mile for help

A man died after he was stabbed in the neck during a fight with another driver in River North Tuesday evening, then drove five blocks to North Michigan Avenue where he alerted police.

The man, 36, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Witnesses told police they saw the man pull up to the intersection of Dearborn and Ohio streets around 7:30 p.m. and put his blue Kia in park, according to a police report.

The driver of a black car behind him also got out, armed with a knife, police said. The man fought “to keep the knife away from him” but the attacker “slipped from his grip” and stabbed him in the left side of his neck, police said.

The driver got back into his car and fled north on Dearborn while the wounded man drove east on Ohio and then left on Michigan, where he stopped near a police car, according to the report.

No arrests were reported, but the police report said some of the attack was caught by a nearby car’s camera. The attacker was described in the police report as between 20 and 30, wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt and jeans.

On Michigan Avenue, police tape surrounded the man’s blue car, which was left parked halfway between the left lane and the median. Drivers slowed to a crawl as they passed the car.

“It’s kind of shocking ‘cause we’re not from around the area,” said a man from the Waukegan area visiting the city with his girlfriend.

The man, who asked to be identified only as Tony, said the couple don’t come to Chicago that often, and “seeing things like this adds to its bad reputation.”

The stabbing occurred in the 18th police district, where murders are up 75% from last year, from 4 to at least 8. Cases of aggravated battery are up 18%, from 106 to 125 attacks.

Contributing: Emmanuel Camarillo

