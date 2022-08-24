Boy, 17, shot in the chest in Woodlawn

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The boy was found about 9:40 p.m. in a vestibule of a building in the 6000 block of South Vernon Avenue after officers responded to a report of gunshots, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers located a handgun nearby on the street, police said.

No arrests were made.