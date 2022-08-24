The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Boy, 17, shot in the chest in Woodlawn

The teen was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was found shot Aug. 23, 2022, in Woodlawn.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The boy was found about 9:40 p.m. in a vestibule of a building in the 6000 block of South Vernon Avenue after officers responded to a report of gunshots, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers located a handgun nearby on the street, police said.

No arrests were made.

