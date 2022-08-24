The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
3 shot across street from Schurz High School

Ambulances were called to shooting victims at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street, authorities said.

By  David Struett
   
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file photo

Three people were shot across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Ambulances were called to shooting victims at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Additional information was not immediately released.

