Two women seriously hurt in West Rogers Park shooting

Two women were seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The women were shot as they sat in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.

One of the women, 29, was struck in the neck and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

The other woman, age unknown, was shot in the face and was taken to the hospital also in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

