Two women seriously hurt in West Rogers Park shooting

Two women were seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.
The women were shot as they sat in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.
One of the women, 29, was struck in the neck and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.
The other woman, age unknown, was shot in the face and was taken to the hospital also in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Stevion Davis, 22, and Lizzerick Watson, 29, are charged with murder in the April 25 fatal shooting of DeLance Wilson, 32.
Van Allen said Kelly filmed threesomes with her and a 14-year-old girl, a claim she made in testimony in the singer’s 2008 trial and on the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series.
Woman unsure how to improve relationship with a man who calls her stupid, drinks too much, causes problems and refuses to talk about them.
“As you walk and drive around Bronzeville, Harold’s works are everywhere,” author Nathan Thompson said. “Harold was one of the freedom fighters,” Rev. Jesse Jackson said.
Latest recalls of formula meant frantic search for family of suburban boy, 5, who needs it to survive
With help from La Rabida Children’s Hospital, Zayne Negoski of Joliet got an alternative tube-feeding formula. But his family and those of other medically needy kids have struggled and often had to pay more after Aug. 10 recall.