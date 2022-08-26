The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 26, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Two women seriously hurt in West Rogers Park shooting

The women were shot as they sat in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two women seriously hurt in West Rogers Park shooting
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file

Two women were seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The women were shot as they sat in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.

One of the women, 29, was struck in the neck and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

The other woman, age unknown, was shot in the face and was taken to the hospital also in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 charged in April fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
R. Kelly trial resumes Friday with Lisa Van Allen’s 2nd day on the stand
‘They were thinking about killing me’: Lisa Van Allen takes stand in R. Kelly trial
Teen battered by Oak Lawn police officers in viral video charged with illegal possession of gun
Chicago street takeovers: They’re secret, dangerous, illegal — and have a devoted following
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in West Loop
The Latest
Stevion Davis, 22, and Lizzerick Watson, 29, are charged with murder in the April 25 fatal shooting of DeLance Wilson, 32.
Crime
2 charged in April fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
Stevion Davis, 22, and Lizzerick Watson, 29, are charged with murder in the April 25 fatal shooting of DeLance Wilson, 32.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters in this June 2019 file photo as he leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial resumes Friday with Lisa Van Allen’s 2nd day on the stand
Van Allen said Kelly filmed threesomes with her and a 14-year-old girl, a claim she made in testimony in the singer’s 2008 trial and on the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary series.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Once he moves in, the truth comes out — Fiance is abusive
Woman unsure how to improve relationship with a man who calls her stupid, drinks too much, causes problems and refuses to talk about them.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Harold Lucas, who was a champion for Bronzeville, in front of the Overton Hygienic Building at 36th and State streets.
Obituaries
Harold Lucas, Bronzeville organizer, activist, historian, dead at 79, lauded as a champion
“As you walk and drive around Bronzeville, Harold’s works are everywhere,” author Nathan Thompson said. “Harold was one of the freedom fighters,” Rev. Jesse Jackson said.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Zayne Negoski, 5, who lives with his grandparents in Joliet, is dependent on a feeding tube and has been affected by recent formula recalls. He can’t swallow and has had to rely on a feeding tube since birth.
The Watchdogs
Latest recalls of formula meant frantic search for family of suburban boy, 5, who needs it to survive
With help from La Rabida Children’s Hospital, Zayne Negoski of Joliet got an alternative tube-feeding formula. But his family and those of other medically needy kids have struggled and often had to pay more after Aug. 10 recall.
By Lauren FitzPatrick
 