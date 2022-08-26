2 charged in April fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

Two men have been charged with murder in a fatal shooting April 25 in Humboldt Park on the West Side, Chicago police said.
Stevion Davis and Lizzerick Watson allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue.
Wilson, 32, was shot several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Davis, 22, and Watson, 29, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder.
They were arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of West Massasoit Avenue, police said.
They were scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
