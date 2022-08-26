65-year-old man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A 65-year-old man was fatally shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.

About 7:20 p.m., Randal Wilson was standing near the front of a home in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

