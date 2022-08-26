65-year-old man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Randal Wilson, 65, was near a residence in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A 65-year-old man was fatally shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.
About 7:20 p.m., Randal Wilson was standing near the front of a home in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
Circumstances of the incident are unknown, but detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to police.
