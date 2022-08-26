Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.
About 7:20 p.m., the man, 65, was standing near the front of a residence in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
