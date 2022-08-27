2 killed in South Chicago shooting

Two men were found fatally shot Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side.
About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said.
Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said.
Neither man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said one man was 32 years old, but the second man’s age wasn’t immediately known.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
