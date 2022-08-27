2 killed in South Chicago shooting

Two men were found fatally shot Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side.
About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said.
Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.
The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said.
The men were identified as Cinque Dunn, 20, and Kevin A. Williams Jr., 32, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No one was in custody.
