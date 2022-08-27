The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
2 killed in South Chicago shooting

The two men were fatally shot Saturday during an argument with another person in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were found fatally shot Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 3:15 p.m., responding officers found the men lying in the street in 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said.

Both had been shot multiple times and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, police said.

The men were identified as Cinque Dunn, 20, and Kevin A. Williams Jr., 32, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

