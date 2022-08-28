The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Man charged with shooting son during argument in Oak Lawn

Mark Pillette, 57, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. His son, 19, was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for surgery.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Sun-Times file

A south suburban man has been charged with shooting his 19-year-old son during a fight early Friday in Oak Lawn.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue for a report of a person shot, according to Oak Lawn police.

The 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His condition was not available, but police said he was stabilized.

Mark Pillette, 57, was arrested and later charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

