Bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in Bridgeport

A bicyclist was killed when a driver struck him Saturday in Bridgeport.
The 55-year-old man was biking west in the 400 block of West 26th Street about 3:35 p.m. when an SUV driving in the same direction hit the rear of his bicycle, Chicago police said.
The man fell off the bicycle and was pinned beneath the SUV, police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died about 4:20 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, police said.
CPD’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.
