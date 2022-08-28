The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in Bridgeport

The 55-year-old man was struck from behind while riding a bicycle Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of West 26th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in Bridgeport
A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Saturday in the 400 block of West 26th Street.

A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV Saturday in the 400 block of West 26th Street.

Sun-Times file

A bicyclist was killed when a driver struck him Saturday in Bridgeport.

The 55-year-old man was biking west in the 400 block of West 26th Street about 3:35 p.m. when an SUV driving in the same direction hit the rear of his bicycle, Chicago police said.

The man fell off the bicycle and was pinned beneath the SUV, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died about 4:20 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with shooting son during argument in Oak Lawn
Person found fatally shot in South Austin
7 killed across Chicago since Friday evening, 14 others wounded
Man stabbed during robbery at CTA Red Line station in Loop
2 killed in South Chicago shooting
No bail for man accused of fatally stabbing driver in River North road rage fight
The Latest
Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and president of EVPassport, a Los Angeles company taking part in the race to blanket the country in electric vehicle charging stations, in front of a 2022 Porsche Taycan all=electric automobile.
Columnists
Charging electric cars in Illinois: You clean your own windshield, too.
The race to provide charging stations for all those electric vehicles Americans are buying.
By Neil Steinberg
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man charged with shooting son during argument in Oak Lawn
Mark Pillette, 57, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. His son, 19, was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for surgery.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person was found fatally shot Aug. 28, 2022, on the West Side.
Crime
Person found fatally shot in South Austin
About 2:05 a.m., the person was found by officers in the 4900 block of West Superior Street with a gunshot wound to his neck.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
At least 11 people were shot, four fatally, over the first night of the weekend in Chicago.
Crime
7 killed across Chicago since Friday evening, 14 others wounded
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street in East Garfield Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was stabbed during a robbery on a Red Line platform Aug. 28, 2022 in the Loop.
Crime
Man stabbed during robbery at CTA Red Line station in Loop
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 