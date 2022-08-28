Motorist strikes, kills pedestrian on crosswalk on Southwest Side

A 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorist Sunday afternoon while she was in a crosswalk on the Southwest Side, police said.
About 1:40 p.m., a 27-year-old man driving a sedan south in the 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue switched lanes, striking the pedestrian and another sedan, Chicago police said.
The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center, where she died, police said. No other injuries were reported.
Officers issued the 27-year-old man citations for an obstructed front windshield and failure to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.
CPD’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.
