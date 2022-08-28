The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

5-year-old boy, man shot while traveling in traffic in Rogers Park

A 25-year-old man was driving with the boy in the car about 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside fired shots.

By  Cindy Hernandez
 Updated  
SHARE 5-year-old boy, man shot while traveling in traffic in Rogers Park
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.

Getty File Photo

A man and a five-year-old boy were shot while driving in traffic Sunday evening in Rogers Park on the North Side.

A 25-year-old man was driving with the boy in the car about 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and shoulder. He drove himself to St. Francis hospital, where he is in good condition.

No arrests were made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot wife in South Holland home after she told him she was leaving: prosecutors
Man fatally shot Glenwood man whom he wrongly believed put out a hit on a relative, prosecutors say
‘It’s just wild:’ Street takeovers continue throughout weekend, leading to clashes with cops but only a few arrests
Motorist strikes, kills pedestrian on crosswalk on Southwest Side
Man charged with shooting son during argument in Oak Lawn
Bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in Bridgeport
The Latest
AP22241037230180.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky lose another Game 1, fall to Sun 68-63
The Sun scored the final six points, holding off the Sky to win Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals 68-63 on Sunday night at Wintrust Arena. Game 2 is Wednesday in Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Movie tickets will be just $3 for one day only in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day.”
Movies and TV
$3 movie tickets for one day only heading to a theater near you
Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios.
By Associated Press
 
Two teens are facing charges in connection with a carjacking from Feb. 9, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
Man shot wife in South Holland home after she told him she was leaving: prosecutors
Timothy Lasenby, 39, told officers responding to the shooting about 12:25 a.m. on Aug. 26 that his wife had shot herself inside their home in the 15600 block of Rose Drive, prosecutors said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Man fatally shot Glenwood man whom he wrongly believed put out a hit on a relative, prosecutors say
Isaiah Collier, 35, of northwest Indiana, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 22 shooting of Tyler Hawker, 26, Cook County prosecutors said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Brewers on Sunday.
Cubs
Why David Ross pulled Adrian Sampson in the fourth inning of the Cubs’ loss to Brewers
Sampson allowed one run in 3 1⁄3 innings.
By Maddie Lee
 