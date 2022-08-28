The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Crime News Chicago

6-year-old boy, man shot while traveling in traffic in Rogers Park

A 25-year-old man was driving with the boy in the car about 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside fired shots.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE 6-year-old boy, man shot while traveling in traffic in Rogers Park
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.

Getty File Photo

A man and a six-year-old boy were shot while driving in traffic Sunday evening in Rogers Park on the North Side.

A 25-year-old man was driving with the boy in the car about 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and shoulder. He drove himself to St. Francis hospital, where he is in good condition.

No arrests were made. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
‘It’s just wild:’ Street takeovers continue throughout weekend, leading to clashes with cops but only a few arrests
Motorist strikes, kills pedestrian on crosswalk on Southwest Side
Man charged with shooting son during argument in Oak Lawn
Bicyclist hit, killed by SUV in Bridgeport
Person found fatally shot in South Austin
7 killed across Chicago since Friday evening, 16 others wounded
The Latest
06_24_04_kim_sox08.jpg
White Sox
Joe Crede says playing through back pain hasn’t hurt him today
Crede, who delivered clutch hits during the White Sox’s run to the 2005 World Series title, said his back feels better, with some limitations.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
La Russa ‘angry’ after White Sox waste Cease effort, blow chance to win in 9th
After a five-game winning streak that put them five games above .500 and one game out of first place in the AL Central, the Sox have lost nine of 11 to dip two games under .500.
By Mark Gonzales
 
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) delivers closing remarks during a prime-time hearing with Vice Chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on July 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Columnists
Kinzinger on GOP abortion bans: ‘The crueler you are, the more likely you are to win a primary’
Kinzinger said Sunday he is open to backing “left wing” Democrats who believe in democracy over “anti-democracy”: Republicans.
By Lynn Sweet
 
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame
College Sports
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
Alas, the rest of the world has already forgotten those season-opening wins for Northwestern and Illinois.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A rendering of an apartment project planed at 838 W. 79th St.
Letters to the Editor
After years of neglect and disinvestment, it’s time for Auburn Gresham to rise again
My hope is that 79th and Halsted will rise again — restored to a place where South Side kids can dream big dreams, find the magic of their own neighborhood and gain the confidence to explore the world beyond.
By Letters to the Editor
 