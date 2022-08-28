6-year-old boy, man shot while traveling in traffic in Rogers Park
A 25-year-old man was driving with the boy in the car about 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside fired shots.
A 25-year-old man was driving with the boy in the car about 5 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street when another vehicle pulled alongside them and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to the hand and shoulder. He drove himself to St. Francis hospital, where he is in good condition.
No arrests were made. Area Three detectives are investigating.
