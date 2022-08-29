Man charged with fatal shooting in West Town restaurant
Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, police said.
Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant.
The man, 50, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Moreno was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said. He was scheduled for bond court Monday.
