Monday, August 29, 2022
Man charged with fatal shooting in West Town restaurant

Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man allegedly shot and killed a 50-year-old man Aug. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant.

Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, police said.

The man, 50, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Moreno was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said. He was scheduled for bond court Monday.

