Man charged with fatal shooting in West Town restaurant

Charges have been filed in a fatal shooting at a West Town restaurant.

Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, police said.

The man, 50, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Moreno was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said. He was scheduled for bond court Monday.

