The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 29, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Girl, 15, wounded in South Chicago shooting

The teen was a passenger in a car in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the right calf early Monday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 15, wounded in South Chicago shooting
A person was found fatally shot Aug. 28, 2022, on the West Side.

A girl was wounded in a shooting Aug. 29, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old girl was wounded early Monday in a shooting in South Chicago on the South Side.

The teen was a passenger in a car in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the right calf about 1 a.m., Chicago police said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man charged with fatal shooting in West Town restaurant
R. Kelly trial enters its 3rd week with more alleged victims still to be called
Woman killed, man hurt in car chase outside Morgan Park police station
5-year-old boy, man shot while traveling in traffic in Rogers Park
Man shot wife in South Holland home after she told him she was leaving: prosecutors
Man fatally shot Glenwood man whom he wrongly believed put out a hit on a relative, prosecutors say
The Latest
A man allegedly shot and killed a 50-year-old man Aug. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man charged with fatal shooting in West Town restaurant
Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband doesn’t worry about his bad teeth, but I do
Man doesn’t brush enough or go to the dentist, and his wife is embarrassed by the chipped tooth he refuses to fix.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial enters its 3rd week with more alleged victims still to be called
Previous weeks of the trial have featured testimony from two women who have long been at the center of allegations that the singer sexually abused an underage girl and filmed the encounters.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel Sun-times Media
 
Roman Villarreal stands among his art now on display at Intuit. Born in 1950, the self-taught sculptor and painter has been practicing full-time since the steel mills closed in the ’70s. “Since I was a little kid, my mother said I was a shaper,” Villarreal said of his path to becoming an artist.
Art
South Chicago artist tells story of steel mills, drugs, gangs in first major retrospective
Self-taught painter and sculptor Roman Villarreal’s work is on view at Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art until January.
By Michael Loria
 
GettyImages_1389231305.jpeg.jpg
Music
With ‘This Is Us’ over, Chrissy Metz focuses on her musical side
TV actor, who performs Tuesday at Chicago’s City Winery, admits she’s ‘probably obnoxious’ with her routine of singing constantly.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 