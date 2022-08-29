Girl, 15, wounded in South Chicago shooting

A 15-year-old girl was wounded early Monday in a shooting in South Chicago on the South Side.
The teen was a passenger in a car in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the right calf about 1 a.m., Chicago police said.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, striking a man in the neck, police said.
Man doesn’t brush enough or go to the dentist, and his wife is embarrassed by the chipped tooth he refuses to fix.
Previous weeks of the trial have featured testimony from two women who have long been at the center of allegations that the singer sexually abused an underage girl and filmed the encounters.
Self-taught painter and sculptor Roman Villarreal’s work is on view at Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art until January.
TV actor, who performs Tuesday at Chicago’s City Winery, admits she’s ‘probably obnoxious’ with her routine of singing constantly.