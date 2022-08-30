The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 men seek help at fire station after being shot in Back of the Yards

The men, 19 and 31, were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 men seek help at fire station after being shot in Back of the Yards
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

Two men sought help at a fire station after they were shot Monday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The men, 19 and 31, were attacked about 8:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, Chicago police said.

They went to a nearby fire station to seek help, police said. The men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

The teen was shot in the right forearm, and the 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Sheridan Park
Woman visiting Chicago is struck and killed by speeding Corvette ‘showing off’ with another Corvette, police and witnesses say
R. Kelly trial resumes Tuesday as prosecutors near end of their case
2 wounded in Stony Island Park shooting
Two R. Kelly accusers tell their stories on the stand, corroborate Kelly’s abuse of ‘Jane’
After chaotic weekend of street takeovers and clashes with police, CPD says ‘caravan task force’ will crack down on stunt drivers
The Latest
A teen boy was grazed in the foot by gunfire Aug. 23, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Sheridan Park
The man, 30, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Dover Street when two people walked up and shots were fired, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
R. Kelly walks into the Daley Center for a hearing in a child support case on March 6, 2019 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial resumes Tuesday as prosecutors near end of their case
R&B star Kelly’s trial has featured testimony from three women who allege they were sexually abused by the singer as minors.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Zesty barbecue burgers can be topped with white cheddar, pepper jack, smoked Gouda or provolone cheese.
Recipes
Menu Planner: Spice up your day with zesty barbecue cheeseburgers
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I know what my brother-in-law did, and it sickens me
Reader has been avoiding husband’s brother since learning that he molested his sister when she was young.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The Centralia water tower greets travelers heading northbound on Hwy, 51.
News
Pulse of the Heartland: Centralia voters say Chicago treats southern Illinois like ‘an afterthought — ‘It’s two different worlds’
The Sun-Times visited the downstate city to see what’s on voters’ minds. Perhaps not surprisingly, COVID-19, jobs and abortion are uppermost. But like much of southern Illinois — and other downstate areas — it’s all wrapped up in a deeply ingrained feeling of being forgotten.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 