2 men seek help at fire station after being shot in Back of the Yards

Two men sought help at a fire station after they were shot Monday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The men, 19 and 31, were attacked about 8:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, Chicago police said.
They went to a nearby fire station to seek help, police said. The men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
The teen was shot in the right forearm, and the 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.
No one was in custody.
