1 killed, 8 wounded — including 15-year-old girl — in shootings in Chicago Monday

A man was killed and at least eight other people, including a 15-year-old girl, were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday.



The fatal attack occurred in Sheridan Park on the North Side. Marcell Johnson, 30, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Dover Street when two people walked up and shots were fired about 11:30 p.m., police said. He was hit in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Stony Island Park on the South Side. They were outside about 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Constance Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. One man, 34, was shot in the right hand and the other, 23, was struck in the right arm and right leg. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hours later, two men sought help at a fire station after they were shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The men, 19 and 31, were attacked about 8:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition. The teen was shot in the right forearm, and the 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hip, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in South Chicago. She was riding in a car in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the right calf about 1 a.m., police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in good condition. The shooting happened in the 4th police district, where shootings are down 34% but murders are up 33%.

At least three other people who shot in Chicago Monday.

At least one other person was wounded in citywide gun violence Monday.