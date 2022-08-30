Man fatally shot in Roseland

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Around 4 p.m., the 30-year-old was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his head and lower body, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.