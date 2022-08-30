The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Man fatally shot in Roseland

The 30-year-old was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone shot him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Around 4 p.m., the 30-year-old was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his head and lower body, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

