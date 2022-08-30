Boy, 16, charged with fatally shooting woman, wounding another in Little Village

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly fatally shooting a woman and seriously injuring another in Little Village on Wednesday, Chicago police said.

The teen was arrested Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the killing of Jezebell Perez, 22, and two counts of aggravated battery, police said. His name was withheld because he is a minor.

Perez was standing outside with another woman, 24, around 8:20 p.m.in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue last week when the boy allegedly opened fire, police said.

Perez suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The older woman was shot in the buttocks and abdomen and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No court date has been set.