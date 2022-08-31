The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Gunmen kill man at West Pullman gas station, police say

Two gunmen opened fire at the man at a gas station in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue Wednesday morning, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed at a gas station in the West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police.

Two gunmen opened fire at the man in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue around 9:20 a.m., police said.

The man, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

The gunmen drove away in a silver car, police said. No arrests were reported.

The shooting happened in the 5th police district, which stretches from Roseland to Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side. Reports of shootings in the district have dropped 34% over the same period last year, from 175 to 116, according to police statistics. Murders have dropped by 29%, from 42 to 30, over last year.

But violent crime in the district is still higher this year when compared to 2019. Murders have risen 36% and shootings 8% from three years ago.

