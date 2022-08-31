Man shot and killed in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was inside a commercial business around 4:10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road when someone with a handgun approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

