Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, 30, was on the street in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue about 6:35 p.m. when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him several times in the back, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Takeaways from inside the courtroom as accused Highland Park July 4 massacre gunman pleads not guilty
The Latest
They were outside in the 100 Block of North Mayfield Avenue when shots were fired early Thursday, police said.
Someone approached the man, 21, and made “derogatory remarks” and stabbed him at least twice Wednesday night, police said.
The teen was among four to five people who were trying to break into a parked car in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street when the owner fired at them, police said.
Entitled and manipulative, she’s critical of others and lacks friends, and lately she’s been crying and making irrational demands.
The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley analyzes what he’s seen from the Bears thus far: