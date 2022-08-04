Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 30, was on the street in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue about 6:35 p.m. when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him several times in the back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

