The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man stabbed while riding Red Line train on Near South Side

Someone approached the man, 21, and made “derogatory remarks” and stabbed him at least twice Wednesday night, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man stabbed while riding Red Line train on Near South Side
CTA.jpeg

File photo

A man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train through Dearborn Park on the Near South Side Wednesday night.

Someone approached the man, 21, and made “derogatory remarks” and stabbed him at least twice, police said.

The man was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
14-year-old boy, man wounded in shooting in South Austin
13-year-old boy dies days after being shot during attempted robbery in Woodlawn
Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
Takeaways from inside the courtroom as accused Highland Park July 4 massacre gunman pleads not guilty
Security guard at Lollapalooza faked mass shooting threat to leave work early: prosecutors
The Latest
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
The fatal attack happened in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Wednesday in Garfield Park.
News
Girl, 13, critically injured after struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory
The girl had been visiting an outdoor garden with her family early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District.
By Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Saliva is stocked with an array of antimicrobial and antifungal compounds.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Saliva a key defense against toxins, microorganisms
Research has found that tiny sugar molecules in saliva, known as glycans, play an important role in keeping a fungus present in the mouth from becoming a health problem.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
14-year-old boy, man wounded in shooting in South Austin
They were outside in the 100 Block of North Mayfield Avenue when shots were fired early Thursday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 4-year-old boy was taken during a vehicle robbery, Feb. 14, 2022 in Park Manor.
Crime
13-year-old boy dies days after being shot during attempted robbery in Woodlawn
The teen was among four to five people who were trying to break into a parked car in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street when the owner fired at them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 