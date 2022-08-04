1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday

One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.



A man was fatally shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side around 6:35 p.m.. The man, 30, was on the street in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him several times in the back, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

A man was shot while walking in the South Shore neighborhood around 4:20 a.m.. The 28-year-old was in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van fired shots, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and went to Jackson Park Hospital. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Two men were shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side around 5:35 p.m. They were attacked on the street in the 12300 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. One of them, 32, was shot in the back and the other man, 38, suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger man was in critical condition and the older man in fair condition, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

At least two others were wounded citywide Wednesday.