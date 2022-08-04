The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Boy, 17, charged with fatally shooting man in Logan Square in January

The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with killing Donovan Duffy on Jan. 9 in the 2700 block of North California, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the Logan Square neighborhood in January.

The teen, who wasn’t named by police because of his age, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 9 killing of Donovan Duffy.

Duffy, 23, was walking on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of North California Avenue when someone fired from a silver car, police said.

Duffy was struck in the face and taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. He died a week later on Jan. 16.

The teen was expected to appear in court Thursday.

