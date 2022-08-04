Boy, 17, charged with fatally shooting man in Logan Square in January
The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with killing Donovan Duffy on Jan. 9 in the 2700 block of North California, police said.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the Logan Square neighborhood in January.
The teen, who wasn’t named by police because of his age, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 9 killing of Donovan Duffy.
Duffy, 23, was walking on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of North California Avenue when someone fired from a silver car, police said.
Duffy was struck in the face and taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. He died a week later on Jan. 16.
The teen was expected to appear in court Thursday.
The Latest
To make it, dried yellow split peas are ground into flour that’s processed so the protein can be separated from the starches.
He was riding on the southbound bus near 130th Street when he tried to strike a juvenile passenger with the handgun at it discharged, police said.
Attention now turns to the possibility of a high-stakes prisoner swap that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The girl had been visiting an outdoor garden with her family early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Park District.
Will Justin Fields be better in Luke Getsy’s offense than he was in Matt Nagy’s? How much are the Bears missing Roquan Smith? A player of intrigue, a key red flag and the best newcomer. Mark Potash analyzes the first week of training camp under Matt Eberflus.