Boy, 17, charged with fatally shooting man in Logan Square in January

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the Logan Square neighborhood in January.

The teen, who wasn’t named by police because of his age, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 9 killing of Donovan Duffy.

Duffy, 23, was walking on the sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of North California Avenue when someone fired from a silver car, police said.

Duffy was struck in the face and taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said. He died a week later on Jan. 16.

The teen was expected to appear in court Thursday.

