Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford

A man fired a gun Tuesday while trying to pistol-whip someone on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

Anthony Bland, 33, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, the state police said.

Bland, from the South Chicago neighborhood, was riding on the southbound bus near 130th Street when he tried to strike a juvenile passenger with the handgun at it discharged around 3:40 p.m., according to an arrest report.

No one was struck by gunfire during the encounter, which was recorded on surveillance video, police said.

The bus driver pulled over and the passengers exited the bus, according to the police report. Bland left the bus and was arrested a short distance away.

He was ordered held without bail, state police said.

