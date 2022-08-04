The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Cook County Jail detainee dies after medical emergency, officials say

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the death of Alteriq Pleasant, 27, the sheriff’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Cook County Jail detainee dies after medical emergency, officials say
Cook County Jail

Cook County Jail

Sun-Times file

A detainee of Cook County Jail died on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he experienced a medical emergency there, according to the sheriff’s office.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the death of Alteriq Pleasant, 27, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Correctional staff and medical staff responded “immediately” to Pleasant’s dorm in the residential treatment unit on July 21 and began life-saving measures, the sheriff’s office said.

He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Autopsy results were inconclusive Thursday pending further testing, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Pleasant had been arrested on July 19 on multiple warrants, authorities said. He was ordered held without bail the next day for aggravated battery to a police officer.

Next Up In Crime
Man claims he fatally stabbed woman during struggle over knife in South Shore apartment, police say
Ex-Cook County assessor worker admits he helped lower taxes by $1M in exchange for home improvements
Man charged with firing gun on Pace bus on the Bishop Ford
Boy, 17, charged with fatally shooting man in Logan Square in January
1 killed, 5 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
14-year-old boy, man wounded in shooting in South Austin
The Latest
A 28-year-old man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer in June.
Crime
Man claims he fatally stabbed woman during struggle over knife in South Shore apartment, police say
The woman, in her late 30s, was found by police face down and unresponsive Wednesday at an apartment in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Special_Screening_of__DC_League_of_Super_Pets_.jpg
Movies and TV
Keanu Reeves set to play Daniel H. Burnham in ‘Devil in the White City’
No one is cast yet as Chicago serial killer H.H. Holmes in the Hulu adaptation of Erik Larson’s book.
By Lynn Elber | Associated Press Television Writer
 
Fox_Sports.jpg
Sports Media
Jason Benetti’s move to Fox indicative of ESPN’s problem in booth
Benetti is just the latest broadcaster to defect, following Joe Davis in 2014 and Adam Amin in 2020. All three are major players at Fox and respected nationally.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, looks on as Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks Thursday during a news conference at the Chicago Family Health Center on the South Side.
Afternoon Edition
Illinois’ new public health leader faces big challenges, an Oak Park native sets sail and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, looks on as Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks Thursday during a news conference at the Chicago Family Health Center on the South Side.
Metro/State
Abortion, COVID-19, monkeypox all on new state health chief’s rounds: ‘Impossible not to feel the weight of these challenges’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Dr. Sameer Vohra “laser-focused on our most vulnerable populations, especially our youth… To say he is a committed public servant would be an understatement.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 