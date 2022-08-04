Cook County Jail detainee dies after medical emergency, officials say

A detainee of Cook County Jail died on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he experienced a medical emergency there, according to the sheriff’s office.

Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the death of Alteriq Pleasant, 27, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Correctional staff and medical staff responded “immediately” to Pleasant’s dorm in the residential treatment unit on July 21 and began life-saving measures, the sheriff’s office said.

He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, officials said.

Autopsy results were inconclusive Thursday pending further testing, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Pleasant had been arrested on July 19 on multiple warrants, authorities said. He was ordered held without bail the next day for aggravated battery to a police officer.

