Man claims he fatally stabbed woman during struggle over knife in South Shore apartment, police say

A man was arrested after claiming he fatally stabbed a woman during a struggle over a knife early Wednesday at an apartment in South Shore, police said.

Officers found the woman, in her late 30s, face down and unresponsive around 1 a.m. at an apartment in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Autopsy results released Thursday showed she died of a stab wound to her chest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 56-year-old man in the second-floor apartment had called police to report the stabbing, police said.

He told officers he had met the woman earlier that evening and they came to the apartment, police said.

He told police they began struggling over a knife in the apartment, and that he took control of the knife and stabbed her, police said.

Police said they arrested the man and that charges were pending.

