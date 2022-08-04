The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 16, shot on sidewalk in Little Village

The teen was struck in the hip and transported to a hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was shot Aug. 4, 2022, in Little Village.

Sun-Times file photo

A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday while walking on a sidewalk in Little Village.

About 4:35 p.m., the teen was in the 2200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a person approached him and fired a gun, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the hip and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported, and area detectives are investigating.

