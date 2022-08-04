Boy, 16, shot on sidewalk in Little Village

A 16-year-old boy was shot Thursday while walking on a sidewalk in Little Village.
About 4:35 p.m., the teen was in the 2200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a person approached him and fired a gun, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck in the hip and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported, and area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
“We’re recruiting. We’re hiring. We’re offering special incentives. We’re doing all of the things that we can,” said CTA President Dorval Carter Jr.
Officials urge caution heading into Market Days weekend as Illinois monkeypox case count rises to 571
Monkeypox cases have been detected across 55 of Chicago’s 77 community areas, and while most have emerged among men who have sex with men, officials stress that anyone can become infected through close contact.
Special Olympics Illinois raised more than $450,000 for their programs.
News of the walk-in only jab site, at an Austin community center for Black and Brown LGBTQ youth, has spread far and wide.
Trump distorted the Republican Party into a xenophobic, blinkered cult that wrongly sees immigrants as a drain instead of a boon.