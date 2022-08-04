The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Man killed, another wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

The man, whose age has not been released, was shot in the chest and died at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 31-year-old man shot in the arm in the same incident was in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ambulance.jpeg

A man died Thursday at a hospital about an hour after he was shot in the chest in East Garfield Park.

A man died Thursday at a hospital about an hour after he was shot in the chest in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, whose age has not been released, was with a 31-year-old man about 3:40 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street when a vehicle drove up to them and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man who was shot in the chest was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition but died about 4:50 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

