Man killed, another wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
The man, whose age has not been released, was shot in the chest and died at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 31-year-old man shot in the arm in the same incident was in good condition.
A man died Thursday at a hospital about an hour after he was shot in the chest in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The man, whose age has not been released, was with a 31-year-old man about 3:40 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street when a vehicle drove up to them and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man who was shot in the chest was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition but died about 4:50 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
The 31-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
