Man killed, another wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man died Thursday at a hospital about an hour after he was shot in the chest in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, whose age has not been released, was with a 31-year-old man about 3:40 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street when a vehicle drove up to them and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man who was shot in the chest was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition but died about 4:50 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The 31-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

