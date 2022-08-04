The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
1 dead in Morris apartment shooting

A man was arrested in Joliet about an hour and a half after the shooting was reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed Aug. 3, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman died Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris, about an hour southwest of Chicago, officials said.

A man was taken into custody about 7 p.m. – roughly two and a half hours after the shooting was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Twilight Drive, city spokesman Stan Knudson said. He was arrested about 25 miles away in Joliet.

The woman was transported to Morris Hospital, where she died, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said.

Police urged residents to shelter in place as they searched for the suspect, who police are now questioning, Knudson said.

The suspect fled the area of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle, which police tracked through license plate reading cameras and later located in Joliet, Knudson said.

No other injuries were reported.

