Man killed, woman seriously wounded while sitting in parked car in Roseland

A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded while sitting in a parked car in Roseland on the South Side Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a dark sedan pulled alongside their car and someone inside began firing, Chicago police said.

James Walter, 35, was shot in the torso and arm, and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died, authorities said.

The woman, 33, was taken to a hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm.

No one was in custody.

