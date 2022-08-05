2 killed by gunfire in Chicago Thursday, 3 teens among 17 wounded

Two people were killed in shootings in Chicago Thursday, and three teens were among 17 others wounded.



A man was killed and a woman seriously wounded while sitting in a parked car in Roseland on the South Side. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside began firing, police said. The man, 35, was shot in the torso and arm, and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The woman, 33, was listed in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm.

Hours earlier, a man was killed in a double-shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side. Qumari Bensen, 23, was with another man in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street when a car drove up and someone inside opened fire about 3:40 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Bensen was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue. State troopers responded to the area about 10:05 p.m., Illinois state police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, state police said.

A 14-year-old boy and a man were wounded in a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. They were outside in the 100 Block of North Mayfield Avenue when shots were fired around 2:20 a.m., police said. The boy was hit in the chest and armpit and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition. The man, 61, was wounded in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Another boy, 16, was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Little Village around 4:35 p.m. The teen was in the 2200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a person approached and fired a gun, police said. The boy was struck in the hip and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Englewood on the South Side around 10:45 p.m. The teen was standing on the street in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when he was struck in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

At least 10 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

