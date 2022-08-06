Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening

At least 26 people have been wounded, four of them fatally, in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago.

The gunfire included fatalities in a Loop parking lot, on a South Side Red Line train, and a parking lot in Chatham. Non-fatal attacks included two double shootings that injured four teenagers, according to Chicago police. No arrests were reported in any of the attacks.



A 29-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old man wounded in a shooting about 3:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the Loop. The men were standing in the lot in the 400 block of South Clark when someone in a black sedan opened gunfire, police said. The 29-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. The 23-year-old was shot in the right leg and arm and taken to the same hospital. His condition was not available.

About five minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot to death while standing with a group of people in a Chatham parking lot. He was with several other people about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 87th Street when someone fired gunshots, police said. The man was struck in the chest and dropped off at Stroger Hospital, where he died.

About a mile away and an hour earlier, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train near Chatham. He was on a train about 2:05 am. Saturday in the 100 block of West 79th Street when a person walked up and shot him, police said. He was shot in the chest and abdomen, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Later Saturday, about 5:13 a.m., a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Non-fatal attacks included two double shootings that injured four teenagers on the South Side. One of those shootings wounded a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy in Washington Heights. They were walking on a sidewalk about 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 9100 block of South Carpenter Street when a person walked up to them and shot them, police said. One boy, 15, was shot in the abdomen and the other was struck in the leg. Both were taken to Jackson Park Hospital.

Earlier, about 10:15 p.m. Friday, two 17-year-old boys were shot on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of South King Drive in Douglas. One teen was shot in the buttocks and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, while the other was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

At least 17 other people were injured in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday across Chicago.

