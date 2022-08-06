At least 56 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, half of them in the first 12 hours

At least 56 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, half of them in just 12 hours late Friday and early Saturday.

At least eight people died from their wounds, including a man killed in a drive-by shooting in a South Loop parking lot and a rider fatally shot on a Red Line train in Chatham on the South Side.

Much of the gun violence occurred in the 7th Police District on the South Side and the 11th Police District on the West Side, two areas that have been seeing fewer shootings this year.

At least 10 people were shot in the 7th district, where shootings are down 22%, though homicides are up 6%, according to police data. Another 10 were shot in the 11th district, where shootings are down 16% and homicides down 14%.

No arrests were reported in any of the weekend attacks.

Fatal shootings



A 29-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old man wounded about 3:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the Loop. The men were in the 400 block of South Clark when someone in a black sedan opened gunfire, police said. The 29-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. The 23-year-old was shot in the leg and arm and taken to the same hospital.

About five minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man was shot to death while with a group of people in a Chatham parking lot. The attack occurred about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 87th Street, police said. The man was struck in the chest and dropped off at Stroger Hospital, where he died.

About a mile away and an hour earlier, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a Red Line train near Chatham. He was on the train in the 100 block of West 79th Street when someone walked up and shot him about 2:05 am. Saturday, police said. He was shot in the chest and abdomen, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Later Saturday, about 5:15 a.m., a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Saturday evening, a 41-year-old man was fatally shot while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue about 1:50 p.m. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

A 43-year-old man was killed early Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. He was in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots about 12:20 a.m., police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Early Monday, a man and a woman were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Albany Park when they were approached by two gunman who opened fire, police said. The man, 22, was hit several times and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman, 20, was taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition. There was no one in custody.

About 2 hours later, a man was found shot and killed in the 4000 block of West Monroe Avenue in West Garfield Park, police said. The man, in his 20s or 30s, was found lying in the street around 2:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Medical Center. No one was in custody.

Other attacks



A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in Washington Heights. They were walking in the 9100 block of South Carpenter Street about 1:25 a.m. Saturday when a person walked up and shot them, police said. The 15-year-old was shot in the abdomen and the other teen was struck in the leg. Both were taken to Jackson Park Hospital.

About 10:15 p.m. Friday, two 17-year-old boys were shot in the 3900 block of South King Drive in Douglas. One teen was shot in the buttocks and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, while the other was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

At least 42 other people were injured in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Monday across Chicago.

