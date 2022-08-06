Man dies hours after South Shore shooting

A man died Friday morning hours after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood.
Frederick Dunn, 33, was on the street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East 75th Street when someone fired a gunshot, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
He died there at 9:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
