Saturday, August 6, 2022
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting

Frederick Dunn, 33, was shot in the head while standing on the street Thursday evening in the 2600 block of East 75th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died Friday morning hours after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood.

Frederick Dunn, 33, was on the street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East 75th Street when someone fired a gunshot, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

He died there at 9:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
Crime
Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
The Red Line attack happened near 79th Street. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A buck in velvet spotted in late July on an outing looking for chanterelles. Credit: Jay Damm
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Velvet buck, white suckers, pink salmon, updating Illinois fish records
A velvet buck spotted while hunting mushrooms, a would-have-been Illinois record white sucker, a pending Illinois-record pink salmon, and a quote on white suckers statewide are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Seekers lead singer Judith Durham, with fellow band member and guitarist Athol Guy, attends at media conference in Melbourne, Australia in 2013.&nbsp;
Music
Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers and Australia’s folk music icon, dies at 79
The Seekers’ international hits included “The Carnival is Over,” “I’ll Never Find Another You,” “A World of Our Own” and “Georgy Girl.”
By Associated Press
 
1411839335.jpg
Soccer
Even with Manchester City’s dominance, Premier League filled with stories to watch
City is widely expected to win its third straight title but Erling Haaland, Leeds United and the race for Champions League soccer are reasons to follow England’s top flight this season.
By Brian Sandalow
 
20220709_XherdanShaqiri.jpg
Chicago Fire
Sporting director Georg Heitz hoping for Fire return
Under Heitz, who is out of contract at the end of the season, the Fire missed the 2020 and 2021 playoffs and need to rally to make the 2022 postseason.
By Brian Sandalow
 