Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village, according to Chicago police.
He was shot in the abdomen about 1:50 p.m. while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
His identity has not been released.
Detectives were investigating.
