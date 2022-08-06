The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood

The 41-year-old was shot Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An evidence marker.

Sun-Times file photo

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the abdomen about 1:50 p.m. while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

His identity has not been released.

Detectives were investigating.

