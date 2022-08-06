Party bus driver strikes 13 cars in Lake View: police

Charges are pending against a 45-year-old man who struck 13 cars Saturday while driving a party bus in Lake View on the North Side, Chicago police said.

The crashes happened about 3 p.m. as the man was driving the bus south in the 3500 block of North Broadway, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

After striking cars, the man continued to drive but was later pulled over near Lake Shore Drive and taken into custody, police said.