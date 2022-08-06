Party bus driver strikes 13 cars in Lake View: police

Charges are pending against a 45-year-old man who struck 13 cars Saturday while driving a party bus in Lake View on the North Side, Chicago police said.
The crashes happened about 3 p.m. as the man was driving the bus south in the 3500 block of North Broadway, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
After striking cars, the man continued to drive but was later pulled over near Lake Shore Drive and taken into custody, police said.
The Latest
Over the past 12 months, Slonina has become the Fire’s No. 1 goalie, picked the U.S. over Poland and signed with an English powerhouse.
Invasive carp threaten to disrupt the food chain that supports native Great Lakes fish, researchers say.
“We’ll see what life has for me and I will go with it,” says former MVP, who’s in final year of contract with White Sox.
The 41-year-old was shot Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.
The Bears are installing new schemes on both sides of the ball, but the defense already looks like it has a solid foundation that could be an anchor. ‘We have the right guys that want to buy in and want to do it,’ defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad said.