The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Party bus driver strikes 13 cars in Lake View: police

Charges were pending against a 45-year-old man later found behind the wheel of the bus.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Party bus driver strikes 13 cars in Lake View: police
A Chicago police SUV.

A driver of a party bus was arrested Saturday after striking 13 cars while driving in Lake View and then fleeing the scene, police said.

Sun-Times file

Charges are pending against a 45-year-old man who struck 13 cars Saturday while driving a party bus in Lake View on the North Side, Chicago police said.

The crashes happened about 3 p.m. as the man was driving the bus south in the 3500 block of North Broadway, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

After striking cars, the man continued to drive but was later pulled over near Lake Shore Drive and taken into custody, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
CTA, police vow to boost security after fatal Red Line shooting, the latest in violent year for transit agency
Man who fired gun at Englewood park had AR-15, massive ammo supply and notes about mass shootings: police
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting
Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
Girl, 14, killed, when Jeep crashes into CTA bus stop
The Latest
unnamed.jpg
Chicago Fire
‘Hectic’ year propels Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina to Chelsea deal
Over the past 12 months, Slonina has become the Fire’s No. 1 goalie, picked the U.S. over Poland and signed with an English powerhouse.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A load of silver carp sit in a boat after being netted from the Illinois River in September 2021.
Environment
22-pound invasive silver carp removed from Lake Calumet, just miles from Lake Michigan
Invasive carp threaten to disrupt the food chain that supports native Great Lakes fish, researchers say.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Jose Abreu singles against the Rangers Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Jose Abreu ‘not putting limits’ on his future
“We’ll see what life has for me and I will go with it,” says former MVP, who’s in final year of contract with White Sox.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
An evidence marker.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
The 41-year-old was shot Saturday in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107328487.jpg
Bears
Bears’ defense taking hold: ‘Right now we’re just flying.’
The Bears are installing new schemes on both sides of the ball, but the defense already looks like it has a solid foundation that could be an anchor. ‘We have the right guys that want to buy in and want to do it,’ defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad said.
By Mark Potash
 