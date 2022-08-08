The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police release video of suspects in fatal shooting on Red Line train

A 29-year-old man was riding the train near Chatham when he was killed Saturday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
08_AUG_22__Seeking_to_Identify_79th_St_Redline_homicide_pic_1.png

Police are looking for two suspects involved in the murder of a man Aug. 6 on a Red Line train.

CPD

Chicago police have released video of two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a man on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side over the weekend.

The man, 29, was riding the train in the first block of West 79th Street when one of the suspects walked up and shot him after a brief conversation, police said.

He was shot in the chest and abdomen, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-747-8271. Callers can remain anonymous.

