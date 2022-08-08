Chicago police release video of suspects in fatal shooting on Red Line train

Chicago police have released video of two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a man on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side over the weekend.
The man, 29, was riding the train in the first block of West 79th Street when one of the suspects walked up and shot him after a brief conversation, police said.
He was shot in the chest and abdomen, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.
Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-747-8271. Callers can remain anonymous.
At least nine people died from their wounds, including a man killed in a drive-by shooting in a South Loop parking lot and a rider fatally shot on a Red Line train in Chatham on the South Side.
