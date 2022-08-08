The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Boy, 17, wounded during shootout in Greater Grand Crossing

The teen and another person were in the 100 block of West 79th Street when they each displayed handguns and fired at each other, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where a person was shot in the first block of West 79th Street near the 79th Street Red Line station, in the West Chatham neighborhood, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shootout with another person Monday near a CTA Red Line stop in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 4:25 p.m., the boy and another person were in the first block of West 79th Street when they each brandished handguns and opened fire at each other, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the upper body and transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Officials confirmed that the shooting didn’t take place on CTA property.

No arrests were reported, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Red Line trains bypassed the 79th Street station for about three hours.

A couple of days ago, on the same block, Diuntel Moon, 29, was shot to death while riding a Red Line train.

The shooting comes shortly after police and transit officials announced additional plans to increase security on L and subway trains.

