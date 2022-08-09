The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old shot in leg while walking in East Side neighborhood

The boy was attacked in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue Monday night.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was injured when a bullet flew through the rear doorway of her home Aug. 21, 2020, in Calumet Heights.

Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night in the East Side neighborhood.

He was attacked while walking in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue about 8:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No arrests were reported.

