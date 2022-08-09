15-year-old shot in leg while walking in East Side neighborhood

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night in the East Side neighborhood.
He was attacked while walking in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue about 8:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and an 18-year-old boy was grazed in the eye and shot in the leg.
The man, 38, saw the thieves inside his car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park about 12:15 a.m. and approached them, police said.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.