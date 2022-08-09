The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man robbed while riding CTA Red Line on Near North Side

The man, 40, was riding the train about 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue when someone reached for his bag, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
File photo

The robber took off with the bag but was later apprehended, according to police.

No injuries were reported. Charges were pending.

