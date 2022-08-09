Man robbed while riding CTA Red Line on Near North Side
The man, 40, was riding the train about 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue when someone reached for his bag, Chicago police said.
A man was robbed on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side early Tuesday.
The robber took off with the bag but was later apprehended, according to police.
No injuries were reported. Charges were pending.
