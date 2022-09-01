The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
Man crashes into gate of police station while fleeing car he thought was following him on West Side

No injuries or arrests were reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man crashed into the gate of a police station Tuesday night while fleeing another driver who he thought was chasing him in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 35, was driving south on Homan Avenue about 11:50 p.m. when he noticed a gray sedan behind him, Chicago police said.

He lost control of his car while fleeing and jumped a curb and hit the parking lot gate of a police station in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.

The accident happened in the 10th police district, where overall crime is up 15% from last year. Motor vehicle theft is up 21%, while overall theft is up 71% in the district, according to police data.

