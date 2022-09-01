Boy, 17, hit by car while riding bike in Jefferson Park

A 17-year-old boy was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side Tuesday night.

The teen was in an alley in the 5500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when he entered the street and was hit by a driver traveling west about 10:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition with an arm injury.

No citations were issued to the motorist.

